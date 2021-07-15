UAE: World's deepest diving pool opens in Dubai

We are halfway through 2021 and Dubai has bagged yet another Guinness World Record, this time an aquatic accolade in the form of the world’s deepest pool.

The 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in line with the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, will be a magnet for UAE residents and tourists when it opens for the public at the end of July.

One can easily be convinced to check the venue out following the recent endorsements by Will Smith as well as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

We tried out Deep Dive Dubai to explore the ‘sunken city’ through a discovery dive experience, which is for beginners and non-certified divers to test out the art of scuba diving.

At first glance, it may give you goosebumps, especially when looking down from the surface of the water. You’ll have to calm your nerves and trust your own abilities as well as the safety measures in place.

There are two important aspects that new divers should be aware of. First, get used to breathing from the mouth and knowing when or how to equalise, which is the process of getting used to the air pressure under water. The deeper you dive, the higher the air pressure is on your ears, so follow the steps before descending.

The pool has a depth of 60 metres and is filled with 14 million litres of freshwater, enticing the visitors to explore the unique elements and levels of the attraction.

Describing it as a facility for everyone and all skill levels, the director of Deep Dive Dubai, Jarrod Jablonski, says that people shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the size of the pool. “Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving. For experienced members of the freediving and scuba diving communities, it’s a facility and experience like no other,” says Jablonski, who himself is a record-holding cave-diver.

New divers can be assured of their safety through the presence of over 15 qualified instructors at the venue along with 56 underwater cameras that are installed to keep a close eye on those diving the depths of the pool.

Deep Dive Dubai offers both scuba diving and freediving with a huge underwater world available for all to explore, ranging from foosball and a chess table, to an abandoned apartment, garage and arcade.

Overall, it is a welcome new attraction for Dubai with a safe environment for first-time divers to understand the basics of scuba diving, which may lead one to get a diving certification in the future.

Once it opens for the public, there will be three categories for people to choose, which include Discover, Dive and Develop. These will be open to anyone aged 10 and above, from beginners to professional divers.

