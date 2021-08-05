UAE: This camel farm in Dubai is offering hug therapy

When was the last time you took a break from city life and disconnected from the hustle to connect with nature? If this has you scratching your head to recall a rejuvenating trip, it is time to head to this unique camel farm in Dubai. While there are numerous farms and deserts to venture out to, this camel farm is special.

Here’s why.

Viviane Paturel-Mazot is a French native whose love for the leisure industry and camels led her to transform a regular camel farm, owned by an Emirati, into an attraction in 2018. Here, visitors not only have a chance to meet camels in their natural living environment, but also get a warm hug from the desert ship along with other exciting activities. Yes, that’s right! A camel-hugging therapy is what makes the camel farm truly stand out.

When asked about how she came up with the idea, Paturel-Mazot said that although it was a great plan, it was difficult to transform idea into action as they were the first to start close encounters with camels. But today, the farm gets fully booked on weekends with a ticket of Dh50 per person that includes feeding camels and personal guided visits.

Located in Al Lisaili, near a camel training track, this small camel farm also serves as a camel riding training centre organised by Sheikh Hamdan Heritage Centre. It is currently closed owing to the hot weather, but will reopen starting October 1, 2021.

For a more personal and peaceful experience, only a limited number of visitors are allowed at a time. On my visit to this unique farm, we were welcomed by Paturel-Mazot. She introduced me to one of the guides who showed me around and shared interesting anecdotes on the farm and its animals.

Then came the most exciting part of the visit — getting a hug from a camel! While the thought of it made me a little jittery at the beginning, Paturel-Mazot made sure I was not intimidated by briefing us on how to be around the camels to ensure safety. Also, all the camels picked for the hugging therapy are friendly and trained.

Finally, we were surrounded by the towering creatures along with a few adorable calves and they slowly started coming close and sniffing us. As I was petting the camels, came Fifi — the most loving one from the flock. As she bowed down and came close, I hugged her while stroking her fur. It was an unforgettable experience and definitely therapeutic!

But it did not end here, as I also got to hug a baby camel who made a perfect hugging buddy for the cuddle session. This was followed by a one-hour camel ride (Dh150) in the evening desert which was reminiscent of old times when camels were a key mode of transportation for the bedouins. The trip ended at the majlis where we relaxed, sipping on a beverage that is included in the ticket, with options of water, camel milk and karak chai to choose from.

The Camel Farm will be open to visitors from October till May, everyday except Sundays, from 2pm-5pm on weekdays and from 10am-5pm on weekends.

