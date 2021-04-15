Summer 2021 is all about donning outfits that express your story

Come summer and lighter shades make way into your closet, right? No! Get ready for new colours to foray into your wardrobe. This summer is special as fashion lovers are leaning towards the vibrant neon colours, why? Blame it on the pandemic.

Dubai-based fashionista Modupe Omonze, founder of Runway Dubai, says, “This summer, we should all be obsessed with colours that tell the story of what we have been through with the pandemic. The colour of strength and resilience, which, in fashion, is black and green, represents health and wellness and is a big reminder of the fragility of life. However, fashion lovers are leaning towards the vibrant neon colours this summer.” The urge to be noticed is evident after being confined in so many ways, as most of us have been hit by drastic changes in the way we lived before the pandemic. So, be sure to see the brightest colours that will enable people to tell their story. “I am looking forward to appreciating everyone’s story through their colour choices for the summer,” adds Omonze.

Omonze advises that residents must invest wisely in fashion, which means waiting for the right time to buy, looking out for clothing that is on sale. “Purchase from brands that are eco-friendly and ethically manufactured. That way, you are guaranteed quality and durability. Schedule your shopping, which will help curb your spending habits and buying frequency. Thrift stores have become popular. They have taken over the virtual shopping experience since the pandemic.”

Similarly, Dubai-headquartered DRESOS’ co-founder and CEO Vladimir Radojevic touches upon the essence of smart fashion. “Best way to look trendy and invest smartly in your wardrobe is to invest in timeless and good quality pieces. This way you will make the best use of these pieces by combining them with seasonal, trendy pieces. When having a personal styling service like DRESOS, you can get the best out of your current pieces and add some new seasonal ones,” says Radojevic. “Our stylist can select the outfit for you and combine them with what you currently own. Isn’t that a great was to stay trendy and still invest smart in your wardrobe?”

Fashion is all about accentuating your strengths, and making your own statement. “I think picking the perfect size is a big part of this. And this is true whether you’re going for a casual or formal look. It’s nice to try something that you might have seen an influencer or celebrity wear. But my advice is to spend some time to identify the colours and fit that suit you, and make you feel good. We are seeing a return to modest fashion, minimalism, traditional motifs, and classic styles. So, it’s all about feeling comfortable and confident, in the clothes you wear,” says Jitender Advani, head of buying apparel at Redtag.

“Smart casual attire, in warm, earthy tones, vibrant auburn accents, subtle neutrals, and striking cobalt blues, will trend in the UAE this summer. The relaxed and sporty ‘One Mile Wear’ look, which defined 2020, is evolving into ‘Two Mile Wear’. Denim, eye-catching accessories, a touch of leather, and minimalism, are adding a classy relaxed style, to the trend towards athleisure and loungewear.

Summer fashion in the UAE is all about staying and looking cool, at the same time. “We are seeing an emphasis on a playful and chic aesthetic, to add some panache to the comfort factor,” concludes Advani. The latest Ramadan collections also reflect these trends in comfort-wear, whether it is for days of fasting or while searching for festive outfits for celebratory evenings and iftars.

sandhya@khaleejtimes.com