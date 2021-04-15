How to keep your television space minimalistic yet classy

Almost all of us spend the maximum amount of time watching television and that’s where we all gather around as a family for talks and fun. So the first thumb rule is to avoid cluttering the space.

The TV unit happens to be an important element of your drawing room.

While selecting the perfect TV unit , there are some key points to be considered, such as the size of your television, the size of your space, your storage needs and your personal preferences. It is important that you choose a television that perfectly complements the décor of your drawing room.

• Disguise your TV

When you’re not watching TV, put it away. A frame cabinet not only covers your television, but also gives your living room a rather minimalistic look. It blends in with your surroundings, and no one can know that your television is concealed behind the doors. It appears to be a console. This is for people who don’t want to turn on their television when they have visitors or who want to use it as a counter to put things on when they have visitors.

• Multifunctional TV cabinet

It’s possible that you will run out of room to store your belongings. If you live in a studio apartment, cramming in too much furniture will make your drawing room appear even smaller.

As a result, there is a multi-purpose TV cabinet with storage, a wardrobe storage, and room for your television. This will boost your functionality while also keeping your drawing room from appearing cramped and cluttered.

• Keeping it simple and minimalistic

This is the style for you if you want cleanliness and versatility in your space setups and home decor. A minimalistic TV cabinet keeps it very simple, which will add just the right element in your drawing room.

• Consider new ideas

This innovative hack adds so much character to a space. For those who want to add a special touch to their living room that will be recognised as a one-of-a-kind theme, a TV tripod stand can also be a tad untidy because it does not mask the cables. Having your television on a tripod stand creates more open space in the drawing room and allows you to change the height of your television whenever you want. It is also compact, enabling you to switch the television around.

• Built-in TV unit

An eye-catching entertainment centre features a TV surrounded by built-in shelving. With this method, you can add style and creativity to the space by using articles, artwork, artifacts, and plants to fill it with more than just a black box. Wires, adapters, and other electronic parts can be stored in cabinets, drawers, and shelves.

Having a television in your living room is important because it is a source of entertainment where the whole family can come together and share their emotions (laughter, joy, tears, excitement, et al). Since your TV takes up one wall in your drawing room and serves as a focal point, it’s important that your TV wall be well-designed to keep your space minimalistic and clutter-free.

