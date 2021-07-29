How to de-clutter your space energetically

‘Clutter’ is literally anything that doesn’t belong to a space — it may belong elsewhere in your home, or it may not belong in your home at all. In the past year and a half, most of us have spent more time at home than ever. It is only natural that we have a build-up of things and energies, be it all our WFH essentials, products of online shopping sprees, or, in fact, even our own stagnant energies, which accumulate through repetitive thought patterns.

When we go through a stressful period, energies like anxiety, irritation, fear or simply feeling stuck, can crop up and find a cosy spot in our space. When these have stayed long enough, one can actually feel its effects. That is why clearing our personal space frees us to experience what we are truly meant to. Removing unwanted things or thoughts releases stuck energy and opens channels to our most spacious self.

Clearing of space has its roots in ancient cultures. Native Americans used herbs like sage and cedar to smudge their spaces, salt was (and still is) used in Middle Eastern and Asian cultures to cleanse space. In Northern Indian and Tibetan tradition, Himalayan Salt is often mixed with saffron to ward away evil, while in Peru, the sacred Despacho ceremony is performed to restore peaceful energies between people, nature and spirits. Other cultures apply the principles of Feng Shui and Vaastu for a deep clearing of negative energies or blocks to success. Albeit any variation, it is a popular belief that clearing our space is vital for a beautiful flow of abundance into our lives.

Here are a few ways to get the energy in your home, and life, moving. Whether you’re feeling down, unproductive, uninspired, or just plain stuck, or if you’d like to make a change in your life, attract something or someone new, and feel more aligned with life, these little practices will help. It doesn’t matter which ones you practice or when. The only thing that matters is consistency.

1. Put it away right then

Practise the skill of putting things back in their place as soon you’ve finished using them. Push the dinner mats away, turn off the lights, shove dirty clothes in the hamper, put the toothpaste and toothbrush back in the glass and so on.

2. The Marie Kondo way

Japanese author, TV show host and decluttering guru has inspired millions to cut down on anything that doesn’t ‘spark joy’. She suggests going through your items in categories (in order): Clothes first, then books, papers, komono (miscellany), and lastly, mementoes. She suggests donating, giving away or throwing away, with gratitude, what no longer sparks joy within you.

3. Burn it

Lighting an incense stick or burning sage is a calming and cleansing ritual. Allow this fragrant smoke to spread through every corner of each room in your house, placing an intention to clear away negative and heavy energies.

4. Cure it with salt

Through centuries, salt has been used for cleaning and healing. Put a fistful of rock salt in your mopping water or sprinkle it in the corners of each room. You can also place a thin line of sea salt in front of your home’s entrance.

5. Welcome plants into your space

While it is common for families to use plants to decorate their homes, did you know that these gorgeous greens can also boost positive vibes and increase the flow of energy into your space. They purify air, amplify a sense of well-being and rid you of stress. Peace lily, jasmine, Chinese money plants, spider plants, snake plants and jade plants are all beautiful to bring into your home.

6. Fragrance of lemon

You can simmer lemon peels in water and let the steam scent your space, or leave small bowls of fresh lemon slices around your home. You can also use lemon essentials oils in a diffuser.

7. Using sound

Sound breaks the negative energy. You can use Tibetan Bowls, gongs, tingshaws. Start at the main entrance and move clockwise through your home until you’ve made a full loop.

8. Vibration of chants

It is beautiful to start your day by playing chants or meditative music (or any music that uplifts you) out loud.

9. Air it out

Though it is extremely hot and humid outdoors, it is a good idea to open your windows at least once a day to refresh the circulation of air.

10. Pray

Prayers and a pure intention to protect your home and family is the purest form of space clearing.

