How kitchen remedies are making their way into mainstream beauty brands

Once upon a time, our grandmothers used mortar and pestle to create magic potions at home. They’d grind the lentils, mix the turmeric, cut the cucumber into slices…and voila, you have a beauty regime. Yes, kitchen ingredients are known to solve skincare woes, hence rummaging through the jars of lentils and spices, scouring through the fruit trays, and scanning the vegetable basket is a good idea when face-to-face with beauty concerns. But, in today’s fast-paced life, does a homemade beauty regime find space in our schedules? Perhaps, not. This is where beauty and cosmetic brands step in! With words such as natural, organic and herbal dominating our buying decisions, there seems to be an increased understanding of the worth of (and trust in) kitchen beauty remedies passed on from generation to generation.

“Time-tested wisdom and centuries of usage cannot possibly just vanish out of a generation’s habit. Thankfully, today the brands acknowledge the timeless wisdom and are formulating products keeping in mind the modern lifestyle and time constraints. Beauty solutions from the kitchen shelves are effective and chemical-free. As consumer graphics escalate towards embracing all-natural regimes; the beauty industry is equally geared up to supply modern beauty care needs,” says Nisha Ganapathy, Group Product Manager, DermoViva, Dabur International. Agrees Elinor Davies-Farn, Founder of Olew Hair, “The awareness of the harmful chemicals that are in our everyday beauty and cosmetics products has seen more women reverting towards natural products with organic ingredients even commonly found in most kitchens like olive oil and avocado. Just as we are more conscious of what we all eat, the products which we choose to use should also be well researched, not every natural ingredient will be suitable for your hair, so before you go putting tomatoes in your hair it’s worth taking the time to read up on their applicability.” Olew’s range of products caters to those with curly hair and was carefully developed and perfected over the years through careful testing and formulated with the guidance of a renowned UK Chartered Chemist, with over 20 years specialising in natural beauty and cosmetics.

So, if it’s lying on my kitchen or refrigerator shelves then why should I pay for it? “Yes, that’s probably the first thought that comes to a person’s mind but considering the modern lifestyle, time constraints and hectic schedule of people these days, ready beauty products are more convenient and a practical option,” says Ganapathy. She adds that however, preparing a skincare concoction is more than just putting together a few ingredients and applying them to your skin. In order to obtain the best results, the right combination of ingredients in the right proportion is important, “And this is where ready beauty products come in handy. With technology evolved knowledge and thorough research, brands prepare products taking into consideration the smallest of details, offering products that are not only naturally-based but also every formulation is scientifically backed.”

Nerissa Low, CEO-Founder, Liht Organics, shares, furthermore, the formulas don’t only contain these ingredients but include other natural components such as minerals and other natural compounds that help to bind it so that it can be stored with a longer shelf life and deliver makeup that has a high colour payoff. She adds, “Whilst the ingredients used in the formulas are herbs and flowers that are recognisable in everyday living, the processes required to bind these ingredients into stable, long-lasting and high-performance makeup are not achievable in the kitchen. In short, when you purchase a product, you are getting quality, usable makeup in a conven-ient, time-efficient manner, which will last longer than a homemade alternative.”

Fair enough, so what are the kitchen item that has made it to modern-age cosmetic ingredients? “We use many everyday ingredients in our formulas such as vanilla, aloe vera, lavender, rosemary which are commonly found in beauty products. However, one of our more uncommon ingredients is coffee powder,” says Low, who believes that going back to natural and organic formulas is one way that consumers can have a clean beauty routine with peace of mind. Liht Organics relies on 100% natural formulas that are made with up to 90% USDA-certified organic ingredients and they claim to promise truly organic makeup that is safe enough to eat.

