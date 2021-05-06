Festive home decoration ideas for Eid

Eid is a beautiful occasion that gives you all the reasons to fill your life with a little bit of sparkle. Although the current situation has put its own set of restrictions in place, there are endless ways to transform your space for festivities.

• DIY

If you want to try something creative this Eid, here are some quick DIYs that can help. You can create lanterns, Eid cards, banners and a lot more, just using paper. Some strings and paper can help you create wall-hangings in shapes of stars and moon. You could also recycle glass bottles to create a vase for your flowers or add fairy lights inside them, to light up your space.

• Lights

You can also add a splash of brightness to your home decor, with Eid-themed candles, lanterns and fairy lights. This will add a decorative element to your home. You can choose from an array of different lights that are available in the market.

To build a more festive atmosphere that is in tune with the Holy Month, a lantern is used as decoration for traditional Ramadan tents, gatherings, and city streets. These beautiful lanterns will spruce up your home aesthetics for the evening of Eid.

• Table Décor

Dinnerware is extremely important. The elegantly arranged table with delicate crockery packed with delectable food not only adds to the elegance of the home, but also offers a sense of contentment. In Islam, palm dates are considered sacred. As a result, placing dates on your tea tables and using traditional tea cups will bring a sense of ritual to your dining area. When relatives visit your home for Eid greetings, a traditional tea table will be the perfect way to gather your guests.

• Fabrics

Adding some bling, such as damask-patterned curtains, can bring a stunning celebratory touch to your house. It creates a pattern that is bold yet intricate. Fabrics, on the other hand, should be coordinated with the rest of the interior. Shades of beige, maroon and golden can add elegance. Replace your bland bedsheets, with gleaming gold-embroidered ones, in addition to upholsteries.

• Outdoor Décor

The best way to incorporate Eid décor into your outdoor landscape is to add fairy lights and majlis seating, to give the area a festive feel. Adding fresh flowers to the garden will give it a sense of freshness and vibrance with a pop of colours. Arabian lanterns, which have become symbolic decorations for Eid and Ramadan, can also be added to the space. Since Eid is all about the stars and the moon, adding a touch of the night sky lighting to the outdoor décor will complete the look.

Every festival has a role to play in your home. Designing your space is part of the festivities. In fact, it is a key element of the fervour because it brings the festival’s spirit into your home. That is why picking the right kind of décor is vital, as it should blend in with the rest of the rooms.

