Dubai: Are spa-cations on the rise?

The pandemic has been brutal. No wonder after a lull in the industry, the experts predicted the inevitable rise of spas. Yes, one of the biggest lessons during these times has been our focus on physical and mental well-being. Add to it the travel bans and fear that comes along, we’ve satisfactorily convinced ourselves to go in for ‘spa’cations, and if not, at least book ourselves a self-care therapy. The global spa market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach 117.9 billion by 2028 (grandviewresearch.com). Whilst the health benefits of a spa are many including stress relief, cure for body pain, better blood circulation, and more, the recent increased interest can be attributed to the emotional and physical impact of the pandemic on our lives. Couple it with the city’s re-invention of spa offerings and we’re taken care of. Yes, your neighbourhood spa is now home to indulgences inspired by forest baths, crystal healings, cryotherapy, et al.

“Post-lockdown, there is an ongoing need to ease the strains on our mental health, and the community has been more conscious about living a more wellness-oriented lifestyle. We have been very busy in the past months, which shows that women are more attentive about caring for themselves – which is something that we’re incredibly proud of helping them achieve,” says Catherine Gerber, General Manager, Coya Spa, Dubai. Talar Hagopian, Spa & Wellness Manager, Palazzo Versace Dubai, reveals, “Since the day we were permitted to resume spa operations, we have seen a huge demand on wellness treatments and more so on massages. We have seen over 50% more bookings in the spa compared to 2019, which clearly shows consumers are realising the importance of well-being and prioritising self-care and wellness more so after the pandemic.”

Palazzo Versace is offering a 75-minute Rainforest Therapy Treatment, “Nature is a powerful healer and forest bathing has scientifically shown to reduce pulse rate, blood pressure and anxiety,” adds Hagopian. It promises to be a grounding sensory journey of five senses that helps you to take in the forest atmosphere as you go through the rainforest shower experiencing the rain, whilst listening to the sounds from the forest ecosystem, followed by a treatment room visually transformed to have forest elements to create a morning mist effect while taking a walk in the forest. “The massage itself is performed with 22 essential oils to ground you back to nature and slow down your thoughts while offering a boost to the immune system,” adds Hagopian. From essential oils to natural stones, at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, the 60-minute Rose Quartz Massage draws on the healing properties of rose quartz, a crystal renowned for promoting inner healing and silky-smooth skin. At Jiva Spa, Taj Dubai, the recently launched 120- minutes Uzichil, is a deep-tissue massage therapy for curing fatigue and muscle soreness. It includes the application of pressure to specific parts of the body followed by mild stretching, supplement with powerful oil blends. “Natural ingredients help cool and nourish the skin to overcome damage caused due to extreme heat, especially during the summer months. A few of our treatments like Chandana Supta, wherein a wrap made of pure sandalwood paste and aloe vera is applied to the body, has been tailored for the UAE, keeping the climatic condition in mind,” says Abhilash Mony, Director of Spa, Taj Dubai.

With so many spa treatments on offer, how does one know which one to choose? “It depends on what do you want to get out of the experience – whether you want to come out relaxed, or invigorated, or just refreshed – and what are your goals. If you aren’t sure on what to choose, ask for guidance,” shares Gerber. At Coya Spa, you could opt for the Iyashi Dome which detoxes the body and allows you to lose up to 600 calories in 30 minutes, or Pure Coya, a signature treatment of water therapy, drawing on the ancient Roman rituals with Arabic influence throughout the centuries. “If you’re looking to destress after a long week, relaxation treatments that relieve muscle tension are perfect. For deeper full body cleanse, detoxifying treatments using natural ingredients work,” adds Mony. And if a spacation is on your mind then SLS Dubai and Ciel Spa has put together a retreat that combines luxury hospitality services with a holistic wellness experience, whether you’re a mother-to-be, an athlete, a bride-to-be or a couple searching for a getaway haven, they have an option for you.

purva@khaleejtimes.com