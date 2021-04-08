Creative ways to decorate your home during Ramadan

As the Holy Month of Ramadan dawns upon, there is much preparation to be done in many households. The city itself welcomes this month of devotion and fasting with its beautiful lights and decorative banners. Ever wanted to bring in the festive fervour to your home? There are few ways in which you can try your hand at decorating your space and bring in that element of spirituality and tranquility that symbolises Ramadan for you and your loved ones!

You can go very subtle with your decorations by hanging wreaths or beautiful calligraphic wall pieces. These are beautiful additions to have in your dining or living room spaces where you and your family would spend time while breaking the fast or during moments of devotion. If you have children, hanging colourful DIY “Ramadan Mubarak” banners can be a great start. This certainly adds a very personal touch and definitely embodies the togetherness felt during this holy month.

Ramadan can be the time to create your own family tradition. Embrace the Ramadan vibe by adding some patterns and colours to your home furnishing. Geometric-patterned pillow throw covers or artistic wall tapestries can help add a beautiful touch to your space. Changing the visuals of your home during this month can be your family’s special way of welcoming the Ramadan spirit.

Light up your living room space with floor lanterns. Pick from a large variety of colours and patterns that best suit you and your home. You can even opt to replace the electric bulbs with candles to add a nice, soft glow to your space. Fairylights are perfect accessory lighting, so feel free to add them around any Ramadan decorations that you want to set up.

Breaking the fast during iftar as a family during Ramadan is a special feeling. Majlis floor style seating with tufted cushions set around a low coffee table can be a special Ramadan arrangement. If you have a balcony space, these can even be set up outside where you can sit around with your family after your payers. If you do not wish to keep the seating after Ramadan, you can opt for the foldable ones that can be stored away till the next year.

There is a large assortment of centrepiece items you can select from to place on your dining table or entrance console. Let each furniture item have a touch of the Ramadan spirit! During iftar, you can even set up your glassware or snacks on wreath trays.

Get your children involved in creating their very own Ramadan decorations. From calendars, to hanging handcrafted paper stars to moon and star wall decals, these are easy and fun activities that can be done during the days leading up to Ramadan.

It’s not too late to start your own home decor tradition to welcome this beautiful month. It definitely helps in establishing the spiritual importance of the Ramadan. Feel free to personalise and add in your elements that make this month special for you and your loved ones. Wishing everyone a very prosperous Ramadan!

wknd@khaleejtimes.com