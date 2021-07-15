HOME > WKND > Features

‘Amitabh Bachchan had the best manners of anyone in bollywood': Vir Sanghvi in a Rude Life

Vir Sanghvi/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021

Bachchan: A portrait of the 'Angry Young Man' – An excerpt from Vir Sanghvi's upcoming

“All of the clichés about him were true: he came early to the sets, he was disciplined, there were no tantrums, he was a vegetarian who liked simple home food… and he was devoted to his family: his father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was his idol. But there were things that were less obvious. He had a strong sense of propriety. His objection to the gossip magazines was not any specific article they had written about him but that they were cheap and vulgar. He had no interest in gossip himself. In the famously competitive film industry, he was one of the few who never ran down rivals. He had the best manners of anyone in the business. Everyone who came to see him was given a chair and a cold drink or a cup of tea. Often, he would walk visitors back to their cars. He had a deep and abiding contempt for co-stars who misbehaved, drank too much or threw starry tantrums — but he rarely let this contempt show.”

Excerpted from A Rude Life.




 
 
