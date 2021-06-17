All you need to know about the M1-powered iMac

FORM

What can we say about this machine that’s like a mega-iPad with a stand slapped into it? Probably what everyone else has been thinking: how did Apple cram so much into, well, so much? The answer is its great M1 chip, which has integrated all components into one tiny bit, thus allowing a sleeker, slimmer design. That thick chin below — sans the Apple logo, for the first time — is where practically the entire CPU is sitting pretty.

More interestingly, the thinness of its display panel, at only 11.5mm, is practically as slim as an Apple Watch. Yes, it’s that thin, so Apple had to relocate the 3.5mm audio port on the left side, near the power button. Also, on the rear are, depending on the model you’ll get, either two or four USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt or two each of Thunderbolt and USB-3). USB-As are nowhere to be found, which would be a disadvantage for those who either use that or don’t have and adaptor for it. Its power cable uses MagSafe to easily attach and detach, while the power adaptor now houses an ethernet port.

Its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display is splashed across a 21.5-inch frame, surrounded by fairly thin bezels on the side and on top (would’ve been excellent if they were thinner). And, of course, there’s that bevy of colours available, a nod to the earliest iMacs. Blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple are all the yummy options, but you only get to choose from all seven if you’re taking the model with an 8-core GPU. We love the way the subtle shades up front complement the striking, in-your-face finish on the rear; it’s just some sort of modern-day furniture.

PERFORMANCE

Well, we can’t get enough of the M1 chip, can we? To recap (again): Apple’s diminutive silicon wonder is capable of providing up to 50 per cent faster performance, up to 40 per cent quicker graphics and several other momentum-shifters from its predecessor.

One of the biggest selling points of the Mac line-up is that it’s well-suited for professionals. The M1 chip accelerates that offering; it makes it even easier for people engaged in, say, video editing, to perform their sworn duties on the new iMac.

Its camera, meanwhile, has double the resolution and a larger sensor to gather more light. And it also has six speakers that’s more than enough to fill your room with whatever you’d like to hear — a perfect compliment for its great display.

BEFORE YOU ORDER…

You’ll need to make some decisions, including whether to get a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad, or both. We have to point out that the former is still a pain to charge, because its USB-C port is located on its base — that means you can’t use it when it’s charging. Well, this is easy, since you can always buy one or the other even after ordering the M1 iMac.

The trickier part is on how much storage and RAM you’ll get. Unlike previous ones, M1 Macs now have their components soldered together, so what you order will be with you the rest of the way. There are reports that say it is possible to upgrade these, but this move, as rightly pointed out, is both dangerous as it could brick the entire machine and breaches the warranty you have with Apple. Choose wisely.

AND SO…

If it’s an investment into a PC you’re going to make, the Apple iMac with the M1 chip is, by far, top of the line, and rates well on good, solid productivity and entertainment partner for several years. Its base model even starts off at a decent price.

GOODIES: It looks really cool and is great for doing anything

GOOFIES: Can’t be upgraded after purchase, base model has very limited ports, charging the Magic Mouse makes it useless

AUTHOR'S RATING: It’s borderline perfect. Borderline. That’s all we can say.

alvin@khaleejtimes.com