13 must-see viral memes on the internet

It’s another week of meme-filled hilarity on Twitter where these tweets have absolutely made my day with their tongue in cheek humour. Did you know it’s August already? Where did the year go? And why are we still in the middle of a pandemic? I like to think we’ll be out of it soon and won’t have to deal with any more variants and think of booster shots. I like to think that we’ll laugh our way out of these miseries – though it seems impossible right now.

I’ve chosen some of the most lol-worthy and OMG-YES-worthy tweets for you this week. Take a look...

1. August? It’s already August?

nobody talking about how fast August is moving — $lim (@iisIandgyaI) August 15, 2021

2. Money is important please

money been buying my happiness so y’all definitely lied — (@f4tcgf) August 14, 2021

3. Flying roaches, be gone!

A flying cockroach might as well be a dragon — ‏ (@handsumquis) August 14, 2021

4. I apologize for being crazy!

I’m embarrassed by some of the people I’ve dealt with I was definitely out of my mind. — K&N (@biigkae) August 14, 2021

5. I’ve never thought of it this way. Maybe I should just keep saying, “yes sure, ok”

if i keep saying ok why would you continue to speak — YANA (@speckofyana) August 14, 2021

6. Covid reality I’m afraid. All dressed up and nowhere to go.

i have so many clothes i wanna wear but nobody takes me anywhere to wear them lol — SAMARIA J. (@samariajdavis_) August 14, 2021

7. Where are you, Mr. Spider

Seeing a spider isn't a problem. It becomes a problem when the spider is gone. — FUNNY TWEETS (@JokesMemesFacts) August 14, 2021

8. Addicted to Twitter

me coming back to Twitter after closing the app 5 seconds ago pic.twitter.com/gIHdiQ0Qya — ‘ (@Javstaz) August 14, 2021

9. Modern life summed up

arguing through a TEXT will have you standing in one spot for 47 minutes ‍ — (@Onnlyfeelz) August 14, 2021

10. Avoiding people successfully since a decade

Next up, wash the car under the rain pic.twitter.com/dKGzpMnrAY — Funny Memes (@memeadikt) August 3, 2021

11. My friend and I are vibing together:

When you and your friend give off the same vibes pic.twitter.com/4TkG7tYi5J — 9GAG (@9GAG) August 16, 2021

12. Remembering the Nokia!

Imagine hesitating to press the button pic.twitter.com/HvjuW0OYlx — Dimension Meme Bot (@BestMemeBot) August 7, 2021

13. Do you agree? Love or hate TikTok?

So, there are our favourite tweets of the week. What are yours? Share with us!