10 must-see Olympics 2020 memes

Olympics were (and still are at the time of writing this) the top news for meme-makers too, not just sports analysts. From Tom Daley knitting while in uniform to the jubilant Indian team inspiring Chak De! and Govinda memes (yes that happened, I’m not kidding), this week on the internet was all about sports metaphors. Check out some of the best ones.

PIB India was really hopping on the meme train when the girls won!

Olympic dads are a thing

Is this your favourite Olympic meme?

My favorite Olympic meme pic.twitter.com/A0y3zs3bOB — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) July 28, 2021

Swimmers in Olympics

Faces of Olympic divers pic.twitter.com/oUM9eZ6wYK — Rilwan Bello (@realrilwanbello) July 25, 2021

NBA on Hidilyn Diaz

Two days ago, Hidilyn Diaz lifted 127kg to win the first ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines. That's almost a whole Zion Williamson (129kg) pic.twitter.com/HPNVwGgjcR — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 28, 2021

Tom Daley at Olympics

not tom daley knitting at the olympics i- pic.twitter.com/E70zamUhvk — sarah (@livrodcloset) August 1, 2021

For the Olympic Noobs

i watch the olympics with all the analytical sophistication of a doge meme



so cool



such sports



many wow — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) August 1, 2021

Can Richard Funk? An old but gold meme

Time to bring back my favourite Olympic meme of all time pic.twitter.com/9E11U91uI5 — Lucy Buglass (@lucyjadebuglass) August 1, 2021

Maggie Mac Neil's squinting – because she can’t wear contacts when she swims – was adorable

The replay of Maggie Mac Neil squinting before realizing she won gold — because she doesn't wear contacts when she swims — makes me laugh every time I see it pic.twitter.com/vyYFSHam3C — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) July 26, 2021

And last but not the least, the Aussie coach who went wild!

Y’all, this Aussie swimming coach is wild pic.twitter.com/E1kBFqkwVs — Andrew Washuta (@awashuta) July 26, 2021

So there you have it folks! The best memes of the week summed up. What were yours? Let us know!