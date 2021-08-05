10 must-see Olympics 2020 memes
Round-up of the best memes making going viral on the internet
Olympics were (and still are at the time of writing this) the top news for meme-makers too, not just sports analysts. From Tom Daley knitting while in uniform to the jubilant Indian team inspiring Chak De! and Govinda memes (yes that happened, I’m not kidding), this week on the internet was all about sports metaphors. Check out some of the best ones.
PIB India was really hopping on the meme train when the girls won!
#India writes history.. Women's hockey team enters Olympics semi-final for the 1st time #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/epJuWl8pdW— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 2, 2021
Olympic dads are a thing
Olympic dads pic.twitter.com/jL3CjzYKUL— memes (@MemesCentraI) July 30, 2021
Is this your favourite Olympic meme?
My favorite Olympic meme pic.twitter.com/A0y3zs3bOB— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) July 28, 2021
Swimmers in Olympics
Faces of Olympic divers pic.twitter.com/oUM9eZ6wYK— Rilwan Bello (@realrilwanbello) July 25, 2021
NBA on Hidilyn Diaz
Two days ago, Hidilyn Diaz lifted 127kg to win the first ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines. That's almost a whole Zion Williamson (129kg) pic.twitter.com/HPNVwGgjcR— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 28, 2021
Tom Daley at Olympics
not tom daley knitting at the olympics i- pic.twitter.com/E70zamUhvk— sarah (@livrodcloset) August 1, 2021
For the Olympic Noobs
i watch the olympics with all the analytical sophistication of a doge meme— Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) August 1, 2021
so cool
such sports
many wow
Can Richard Funk? An old but gold meme
Time to bring back my favourite Olympic meme of all time pic.twitter.com/9E11U91uI5— Lucy Buglass (@lucyjadebuglass) August 1, 2021
Maggie Mac Neil's squinting – because she can’t wear contacts when she swims – was adorable
The replay of Maggie Mac Neil squinting before realizing she won gold — because she doesn't wear contacts when she swims — makes me laugh every time I see it pic.twitter.com/vyYFSHam3C— Brian Platt (@btaplatt) July 26, 2021
And last but not the least, the Aussie coach who went wild!
Y’all, this Aussie swimming coach is wild pic.twitter.com/E1kBFqkwVs— Andrew Washuta (@awashuta) July 26, 2021
So there you have it folks! The best memes of the week summed up. What were yours? Let us know!