10 must-see Olympics 2020 memes

Round-up of the best memes making going viral on the internet

Olympics were (and still are at the time of writing this) the top news for meme-makers too, not just sports analysts. From Tom Daley knitting while in uniform to the jubilant Indian team inspiring Chak De! and Govinda memes (yes that happened, I’m not kidding), this week on the internet was all about sports metaphors. Check out some of the best ones.

PIB India was really hopping on the meme train when the girls won!

Olympic dads are a thing

Is this your favourite Olympic meme?

Swimmers in Olympics

NBA on Hidilyn Diaz

Tom Daley at Olympics

For the Olympic Noobs

Can Richard Funk? An old but gold meme

Maggie Mac Neil's squinting – because she can’t wear contacts when she swims – was adorable

And last but not the least, the Aussie coach who went wild!

So there you have it folks! The best memes of the week summed up. What were yours? Let us know!

