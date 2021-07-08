HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: 'My husband thinks everything is his fault'

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on July 8, 2021

My husband says sorry at the drop of a hat. He thinks that makes our children, or any member of the family happy. He thinks any wrong done is his doing. Of course, this takes a toll on him. How can I help him not to take this burden on himself and view things and situations neutrally? — Name Withheld

Dear Writer, from your description, it appears that your husband may be guilt-prone or has an inflated sense of responsibility. These personality traits usually stem from early childhood experiences and sometimes from temperament of the child. As such, this is deep-rooted and would require intense and conscious personal work to decrease such tendencies. You can guide him to be more rational and balanced whenever you notice such behaviour but much of the changes that you wish to see will need to come from his own understanding and initiative. One of the ways would be, for instance, is to question his beliefs and thoughts and check if it’s based on evidence or reality. Your husband may also become anxious if an apology is not offered and both of you will need to understand the nature of fear. It would be worthwhile to seek professional help (therapist or counsellor) to develop strategies to decrease the need to engage in people-pleasing.

(Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com)




 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most vaccinated nation

null votes | 4 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

The man who accompanied UAE's Founding...
khaleejtimes

Everything you need to know to get started with meditation

1 votes | 8 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Cricket

ICC's top official leaves over misconduct allegations

1 votes | 8 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Features

WKND Decor Tips: The charm of choosing the perfect lighting for your space

1 votes | 8 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Trattoria by Cinque

1 votes | 8 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Global Sports

Tour de France: Politt wins stage 12, Pogacar keeps lead

1 votes | 8 July 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes