HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: 'My husband is still in love with his high-school sweetheart'

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on August 12, 2021

The weekly column responds to our reader's mental health queries

My husband told me he is still in love with his high school sweetheart. I don’t know how to process this information or deal with it. Should I leave him? If I stay, I will get angry at his behaviour. Maybe, I should help him get over it but this is not really my problem. I don’t know what to do with this information and after all these years of being together, leaving the marriage seems like a difficult option. — Name Withheld

Dear Writer, it is understandable that you are perplexed, lost and confused. You may even feel blindsided, as this is something that very few people expect after years of marriage. As you rightly said, it really is not your responsibility to help him move on or get over it. What you can do, however, is, process this information to explore what it means for your marriage, your identity, your lifestyle and children, if you have any. This is a major life decision and I advise you that seeing a couples therapist or going for sessions on your own can enable you to gain some clarity and make a choice based on what you discover. Alternatively, you can confide with a loved one who can offer support and help you through this difficult time. Even if you do decide to continue with your marriage, you will still need the help and support as it can foster resentment and jealousy, which taints relationships.

Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen...
khaleejtimes

Nation (videos)

Video: Second generation of Emirates ID launched in UAE

29 votes | 8 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease ...
khaleejtimes

Features

Easy tips to decorate your studio apartment

1 votes | 12 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Tokyo Olympics

Goalkeeping is a thankless job, says Indian Olympics star Sreejesh

1 votes | 12 August 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes