Dear Therapist: ‘My child is on the autism spectrum and I can’t come to terms with it’

My child is in autism spectrum and the diagnosis is fairly recent. I’m not able to come to terms with it. While I know that there are many facilities for differently-abled children, knowing that my child may have it tough scares me. — Name Withheld

Dear Writer,

It will take some time for you to process and adjust to the news that your child is in the autism spectrum. It is fully understandable that you have concerns about the quality of life your child will have.

You are about to embark on a journey with your child, which you currently might not know a lot about. You will begin to find your way around early intervention services and a network of professionals and friends to assist you, your child and your family.

Right now, you can only do what is best for your child one day at a time. Your child will continue to make progress over time. With good services and the support of a loving family, your child will be able to fulfill his potential. Try not to be scared for your child, but focus on all you can do to provide the best possible environment for your child to thrive in. Wishing you and your family the best.

