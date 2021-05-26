Dear Therapist: ‘It’s very hard for me to see what’s going on in the world’

It’s very hard for me to see what’s going on in the world. Every time I open social media I see some horrible news and it brings me down. There’s so much pain and suffering everywhere, how can we carry on pretending everything is normal? I don’t know how to cut off from it. — Suneeti Jha

Dear Suneeti, you are quite right in feeling that things are not normal. You are not alone in your struggles — many people feel the way you do but they may not be vocal about it. In such troubling times, it may seem hard to keep your head above water. It would help if you moderate the amount of news that you consume on media. You could opt for specific notifications or dedicate a time and space so that you are aware of what’s going on in the world, but at the same time do not feel overwhelmed by it.

While it’s true that there is much global suffering right now, one must also acknowledge the fact that people are there for each other more than ever and that human beings — despite their racial, cultural and other differences — have attempted to be charitable, kind and generous wherever they can. Making sense of the chaos and pain and finding your own role or purpose amidst this can help you lessen the pain that you are experiencing. You can also reach out to your loved ones and open a dialogue on this so that you do not feel alone and helpless in your struggles.

