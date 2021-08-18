HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: I don't know what my life purpose is

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on August 18, 2021

Dear Therapist is a weekly column responding to our readers' mental health concerns

I am unable to decide what I want to do in life. I keep getting distracted and keep finding new things/interests to pursue, without knowing what exactly is my calling. Is it true that we all have a purpose in life? If so, how do we find what it is? Is there a manual for finding out such things? — Rama S.

Dear Rama, life indeed would be so much easier if such a manual existed! What one considers meaningful and purposeful in life differs from person to person. It need not necessarily be a vocational or academic pursuit and can be discovered in roles that we play in life. I sense that you have varied interests but you might be trying to restrict yourself based on others’ definition of what a ‘calling’ looks like. Have a look at all activities or subjects of interest to you; finding a common trait, value or pattern among them can help you understand what is appealing to you as a person. It could be creativity, a cause that you are passionate about or something that you believe you can leave your mark on. What you may find difficulty with is staying on-course and not being distracted by equally appealing interests. Assuming that you are implying confusion over choice of profession, you can benefit from seeing a career guidance counsellor. However, if you are referring to bigger existential questions, a mental health counsellor would be recommended.

(Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com)




 
 
khaleejtimes

Dubai

UNSC Meeting: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposes global solutions for maritime security

null votes | 15 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Watch: Joe Biden defends withdrawal of US...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

#StarTech: A digital platform to translate...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Taliban hold first news conference in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | KT Engage

Franklin Templeton: Client Value Proposition
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Taliban vow peace; new...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes