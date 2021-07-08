HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: 'I can't cope with online classes'

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on July 8, 2021

I can’t handle online classes. It’s difficult to do homeschooling and I miss going to school. Being online all the time is taking a toll on me and it’s difficult to concentrate at home. — Namit P.

Dear Namit, it’s indeed harder to concentrate due to continued virtual classes. Considering that this has been going on for more than a year now, it is understandable that you are burnt out. It would be wise if you chalked out or developed coping strategies to deal with the stress that you are experiencing. In your case, I sense that you may need to increase positive emotions, work on decreasing loneliness and boredom. Think about what coping skills have worked in the past and hone them to apply for the current circumstances. These strategies can range from using distractions, engaging in a hobby, speaking to a loved one, physical activities or simply taking a break from everything on a regular basis. As hard as this time is for you, remember that these classes are structured to keep you safe from infection. Reframing it in this perspective along with rituals and strategies in place can help you surf these difficult times.




 
 
