Dear Therapist: ‘I am 28 and single. I feel terribly lonely’

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on June 23, 2021

I am 28 and have been living alone in Dubai ever since I moved here for work. The lack of a partner often makes me feel lonely. I’m a private person and that doesn’t really help when one is looking to find someone. How can I tackle this? — Adarsh Sharma

Dear Adarsh, living abroad on your own can get taxing sometimes. As a private person, it can get even trickier to find a partner to share your life with. It would help if you enrolled yourself in more social engagements, so that you can meet more people and understand the kind of companion you are looking for. There are numerous opportunities for expatriates to get together, based on shared interests, which help build friendships and perhaps bloom to romantic relationships, too. You may, however, have to open up and be willing to let people in, so that bonds can be established, and intimacy is built. You could do it in small ways at your workplace or on a daily basis and see the difference it makes when you expand your personal space and social circle.

