HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: How do I help someone with depression?

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on August 5, 2021

The weekly Dear Therapist responds to our reader's mental health queries

How can I get closer to someone who’s going through depression when I can’t physically be there with them? It’s hard to assess how I should behave around them as different things seem to trigger them at different times, due to mood swings. I feel helpless but I really want to be there for them. — Jay M.

Dear Jay, caregivers of people suffering from depression find themselves in such precarious situations on a daily basis. While the person wants attention and affection, it is hard for them to reach out for help or support due to their debilitating symptoms. Ideally, your friend/loved one and you need to discuss the kind of depression they suffer from, symptoms, their triggers, times they need help (but don’t reach out) and the way they would like to be helped. Some may express their sadness as anger, or anxiety whereas others are able to regulate it through conversations, art or physical activity. As such, it is important to understand what the person needs from you in order to feel supported.

I suggest that you check in on them from time to time to see how they are coping. It is important that your friend has the space to reflect on his or her experiences and struggles. Allowing the person to withdraw or step back from social obligations when it gets too much can also help your relationship with him/her. It is also advisable that you recommend them to get professional help to alleviate their distress.

(Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com)




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Dubai expat of 57 years recalls lone...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE rolls out Sinopharm jab ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Vaccinated expats can now...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE on UK amber list; GDRFA ...
khaleejtimes

News

UAE traffic alert: Multi-vehicle accident on Ras Al Khor Road causes delays

1 votes | 5 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

UAE travel: Stranded Indians heave a sigh of relief as flights resume

1 votes | 5 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Gardiner takes 400m gold on a night of firsts

1 votes | 5 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Residents, visitors overjoyed as UK removes UAE from red list

1 votes | 5 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: How do I help someone with depression?

1 votes | 5 August 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE travel: Pakistanis stranded as test facilities unavailable

1 votes | 5 August 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes