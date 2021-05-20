Dear Therapist: How do I go off medication for depression?

I wish to go off my medication for depression but I feel I can’t cope without it. I don’t want to make it a lifelong habit. How can I make it easier for myself? — Sonakshi Dutta

Dear Sonakshi, tapering or deciding to wean oneself off prescribed medications requires a consultation with the doctor. That being said, medications are no longer the only method to alleviate depression or mental health concerns. Psychotherapy or counselling is often used as an adjunct (i.e along with pharmacotherapy), or as a stand-alone treatment in many cases. It can help you address the roots of your depressive bouts and allow you to take better care of yourself without relying on medications in the long run. This is an option definitely worth exploring for you.