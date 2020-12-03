Ask the Therapist: Can insomnia affect my creativity?

I’ve been an insomniac for years. The inability to sleep at night... can it impact my emotional and creative capital? — Rekha

Dear Rekha, thank you for posing this important question to me. Sleep is a critical aspect of physical and mental well-being. Indeed, research tells us that to maintain our health we should sleep between 7-9 hours every day. The reality is that only one out of 1,000 people actually get the daily sleep they physically and mentally require. Most get six or less hours of sleep a day, and have to deal with sleep deprivation.

Not being able to sleep night after night must be very frustrating for you. I can only imagine how tired you must feel when the alarm clock rings as well as during the afternoon. Sleep deprivation will affect your physical and emotional health and, most certainly, can negatively impact your creativity. Another area of concern is the possibility of accidents, unfocused work performance, and general irritability, forgetfulness and inability to exercise due to fatigue.

As a mental healthcare provider, I strongly suggest you have a consultation with a counsellor or psychologist to get to the core of your insomnia. Some mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety can cause insomnia. Lifestyle habits can also be implicated in poor sleep.

When it comes to insomnia, a careful assessment needs to be made to develop an appropriate treatment plan, which could possibly include medication prescribed by a psychiatrist. Insomnia is a treatable condition!

Dr Annette is integrated psychotherapist at CHMC, Dubai.