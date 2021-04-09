All that a mom needs under one roof

Mom Store's mission is to be all about helping moms with everything she needs from the first days of pregnancy, through delivery and into her baby's childhood. It exists to be the centre of mom's support circle, there for the modern mom when she needs products to help her manage her day-to-day life. Building a relationship product-by-product, moment-by-moment, to see her through every step of motherhood.

Different from the rest

Mom Store promises to deliver meticulously selected high-quality products, guidance, and inspiration to mommies and promises to be there from your baby's first step to their last day of school. Moreover, Mom Store has partnered with Dubai Cares to donate Dh1 for every transaction across all its stores in favour of funding and providing girls education in Uganda.

Store and online concept



The first flagship Mom Store is now open in City Centre Mirdif, and soon to be followed by The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Experience a unique environment with exciting kids' attractions, a lounge for moms to relax in, a soft play area for kids, allowing mommies to shop stress-free, and digitainment for the older kids to be immersed. Browse online and have it delivered to your doorstep or shop in-store.

Exclusive brands to the region



iCandy Stroller Little Me

Mom Store carries more than 400 world-class brands and has introduced several international ones into the region.

The store sells new brands including iCandy, Little Me, Feetje, hey popinjay, babyhood, Dooky, GreenGate, organickid, Playtex, Sofija, and Choupette, exclusively to the region and is also the official retailer for Carter's and Osh Kosh B'gosh.

Its roster of products provides comfort for mom, baby and kids by making their lives easier. Two of the most popular are:



Babyhood - Kaylula Sova Cot

> Babyhood - Kaylula Sova Cot: The world's first clear cot, one which

allows the baby to see the outside world without any obstruction.

> Babymoov - Food Processor: The award-winning 5-in-1 food prep

station for all stages of your child's development.

Mom Talk

On the Momstore e-commerce website, check out Mom Talk to get the latest on baby, child and self-care. For this platform, Mom Store has collaborated with Mediclinic to provide useful and relevant expert content for parents. Share and learn from inspiring stories, get helpful advice and more.