'The Queens Don’t Quit’ community has a new fitness challenge you cannot miss

The former professional dancer from Ireland Maeve Madden has started the community, born during the covid- 19-enforced lockdown restrictions in 2020

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 8:47 PM

Maeve Madden is the founder of the Queens Don’t Quit community. She is a former professional dancer, bestselling author and personal trainer. Maeve has also been educating women, helping them improve their health, body confidence, and find a new-found love for fitness for over a decade. She helps her clients become fitter, stronger, happier and more body confident all from the confines of their own homes.

Madden, who set up Queens Don’t Quit in the beginning of the pandemic, explains the inspiration behind it. “Exercise has always been very much a part of my life and I wanted to be able to give something to everyone who was stuck at home to help people keep feeling physically and mentally positive. I knew with my professional dance background and years of training experience I could create a fun positive workout to old 1990s music that people would enjoy,” she says.

Unfortunately, she sustained an injury that ended her professional dancing career. “I was involved in a career accident. It was a minor knee injury, but we were set to travel to New York City a few days later to perform and I had to take rest for six weeks. I decided to enrol in a university at that point in time,” she says.

Madden is impressed with the fitness culture in Dubai and is all praise for the city, in general. “Dubai is a vibrant and dynamic city with an amazing fitness culture. There are so many opportunities here to move your body; from hiking to watersports, outdoor walks, workouts and more — there really is something for everyone to enjoy. In a city that is so culturally diverse, fitness is something we can all do together.”

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is an inspiration to the people of the emirate, she adds. “His numerous fitness initiatives and ambitious vision for the future is great encouragement for everyone to get moving. Similarly, the Expo 2020 Dubai showcased several exciting opportunities. For instance, the Ireland Pavilion at the Expo also recognises these opportunities and it was reflected in various sporting events that took place on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, including the fitness class that I hosted and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) family activities in Festival Garden. It was a thrilling experience,” she says.

The event was a big success and participants belonged to scores of nationalities. “Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect place for us to achieve this goal, as 192 countries are represented, including a big community of fitness enthusiasts. I’m excited to represent Ireland at the Expo and be part of an inclusive fitness initiative that embodies the underlying message of the showpiece event,” she says.

Queens Don’t Quit has become a rage since it started in the UK two years ago. Though there are several success stories, she chooses to highlight a recent case study. “Our Queens Don’t Quit member Brittany joined the mobile application and lost 20.4 kilograms through a new approach to fitness, health and wellbeing that put a focus on both the physical and emotional aspect of exercise. Brittany embarked on a holistic fitness journey that included weight training, healthy eating, and mental coaching. Her regimented lifestyle helped her gain a new confidence that delivered incredible results,” she says.

Anybody who wants to become a Queens Don’t Quit member and train live with her can simply sign up on www.live.maevemadden.com. Her workouts are open to one and all — whether you are a beginner, or ready to take on a new challenge.

