Senseless beliefs you need to get rid of today

You must break free of everything that’s holding you back and you must question these limiting beliefs that society has programmed you to believe as truth

By Anjaan Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM

Through my coaching work, I find common patterns of beliefs that my clients have accepted blindly. These could have been absorbed as children, through school, culture, religion and other methods of indoctrination. Most of these have been absorbed without even giving them much thought — as children we are programmed to believe that it’s bad to question our parents or any authority figure.

If you want the most out of life, growth and want to live your fullest potential, you must break free of everything that’s holding you back and you must question these limiting beliefs as these are senseless beliefs that society has programmed you to believe as truth!

Here are some beliefs that usually get in the way of my clients’ growth. Let me know which one resonates with you the most.

#1 There is an age for things

You’ve heard it so many times. That you need to get married by a certain age, you need to have started a business by a certain age, you need to retire after a certain age. Society feels you need to figure life out by a certain age.

If you have not done everything on their list, they will convince you that you live a mediocre life. Do not listen to them. You be YOU — live life on your terms, not someone else’s.

#2 Workaholics will become rich

Hard work does pay off but there is always a limit to how much you can work. We all have the same 24 hours in a day, and I can guarantee you will meet these limits EVERY single day.

Then, there’s smart work, where there are no boundaries! Financial success is found in working smarter and through the experience and wisdom of others. Leveraging other people’s knowledge is your shortcut to becoming rich.

#3 If you say NO to people, you will lose them

People have expectations from you that could be unrealistic and beyond your boundaries. Society wants you to feel guilty every time you say NO to others. That is why you need to establish your boundaries, clearly define your personal space, and not let people cross these boundaries.

Perhaps, you have told a friend that you don’t agree with them and they get offended. This is not your job to please them by changing your perspectives.

#4 You MUST go to university

It’s great to have an education but it’s not for everyone. Monkeys cannot fly and birds cannot swim. The education system expects everyone to conform to just one way of thinking. Society has brainwashed everyone to believe that obtaining a college degree is the only respectful choice after high school. The school system has one job — to create obedient workers and citizens.

If you want to be an entrepreneur, all of these things will harm your chances. So be a dreamer, dream powerful dreams. Let life experience be your university

#5 You should stop offending people

Society is slowly getting programmed to get offended by everything. People have outrage over advertisements, Bollywood stars posing in the nude, immigration, political correctness, globalisation, stem cell research, AI research and so many other things.

Of course, be open-minded to shift your narrative but don’t worry about offending people.

Here is a laundry list of other senseless beliefs you might have absorbed without thought.

• You need a partner to complete you

• Material possessions will give you fulfilment

• Money is success

• Education would give you more opportunities

• High marks in school means the person is smart

• Thick glasses mean the person is a nerd

• Deep pockets mean the person is successful

• A very talkative person is dumb

• Love lasts forever

• If you don’t get married, you will not be happy

• Women should be at home raising children while the husband works

• All stories end happily

• Health comes from medicine

• Success depends on luck

Zen philosophy asks you always to observe before you absorb and question everything. I wish you the discernment to identify beliefs that no longer serve you and create a magnificent life for yourself.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Connect with Anjaan across social media @MeditateWithAnjaan