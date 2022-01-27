Life lessons to learn from Game of Thrones

Whether you’ve seen the show or not, whether you’re a fan or not, you will enjoy reading these dialogues, resonate with a few, and feel powerful enough to conquer the world

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 8:27 PM

Yes, I am shamelessly a few years late to the party! Despite stubbornly resisting it for so long, I finally gave in and decided to watch the epic TV series Game of Thrones. I can almost see my sister’s ‘I-told-you-so’ expression right now, but I have to agree — it is one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. Based on the work of American author George R. R. Martin, this is a fantasy story set in medieval times where five kings battle for the throne. While the story has fire breathing dragons, magic, witchcraft and frozen men, it is a story of power, survival and skills and is best known for its brilliantly written character arcs, mind numbing plot twists and invaluable life lessons, which I’m here to share (spoiler-free).

So whether you’ve seen the show or not, whether you’re a fan or not, I am certain you will enjoy reading these dialogues, resonate with a few, and feel powerful enough to conquer the world, just as I did.

1) “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like an armour, and it can never be used to hurt you.”

This beautiful dialogue means — know your strengths, know your shadows or (perceived) weaknesses, own your truth and this way, no one can ever use it against you. Never be ashamed of who you are or where you’ve come from. Instead, embrace it, accept it and use it as your superpower.

2) “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

Know your ‘pack’, meaning — your true friends. Who are the people who always have your back and your best interest. We all need a support system. Know who is yours. And value them.

It’s equally important to be that strength and support to others. With the love and support of friends and family, you can move mountains.

3) “Fire cannot kill a dragon.”

Whatever the challenge you are going through, you must know that you are capable of overcoming it. Have faith in yourself, master your mind, and train it to rise above any adversity. You are far stronger than you know, you will pull through.

4) “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword.”

Own up. There is honour in taking responsibility. Don’t look for someone to blame, or do the dirty work. In life, we all have to do things that may be difficult for us; such as telling someone we do not approve of their behaviour perhaps. These are uncomfortable tasks, but do them anyway. With integrity and courage — like a good Queen or King.

5) Live a life of purpose.

This isn’t a dialogue but a very valuable lesson. A character in the story loses her family tragically. Though devastated, she did not let this loss break her. She reminded herself of her higher purpose, went after it and lived the rest of her life in the honour of those she loved and lost.

6) “A mind needs books like a sword need a whetstone if it is to keep its edge.”

Just like swords are sharpened with a whetstone, we must keep our minds sharp and agile with books, knowledge and awareness. Make your mind your most valuable weapon.

7) “Not today.”

When bad news is looking you in the face, what do you say to it? “Not today”. Be strong, and believe in yourself when faced with problems that you think you cannot handle.

8) “A very small man can cast a very large shadow.”

You are never too insignificant to make a difference, never too small to dream big.

9) “You’ll never walk again, but you will fly.”

There’s always something better. Don’t be overwhelmed by what is gone, you won’t be able to see what’s coming. Widen your vision and look for ways to soar even higher.

10) “When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.”

Probably the most powerful statement of all, and it reminds me of what I learnt in my NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Master training : “One per cent doubt is hundred per cent out”. Simply put, if you begin to doubt yourself while chasing your dreams, be sure that you won’t be in the running for long. Believe in yourself hundred per cent, in your life experiences, in your capabilities, in your dreams. Build your own kingdom, wear your own crown and rule your own life like a true King/Queen.

