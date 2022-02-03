How to stay sane in a less than ideal workplace

Every job has its pluses and minuses, so feeling work stress is totally normal, but feeling depressed, dull and uninspired every day is not, and must be addressed immediately

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:22 PM

I was reading about Prince Harry’s recent controversy regarding police protection for his family, and it reminded me of his previous controversy which many are still talking about. During an interview about his new role in a mental-health startup, Prince Harry encouraged people to resign from their job if it doesn’t bring them ‘happiness’, thereby inviting severe criticism and debate.

While we agree that working in an energetically-heavy environment impacts our life, self-esteem, relationships, and our physical and mental health, is it possible for the average person to just quit if unhappy? Every job has its pluses and minuses, so feeling work stress is totally normal, but feeling depressed, dull and uninspired every day is not, and must be addressed immediately.

If you are in a job you don’t love and are unable to quit, are surrounded by people who you don’t like or are generally feeling trapped, don’t give up on yourself. There are ways to climb out of the dark tunnel.

1 Mindset: While we can’t change our job or colleagues, what we can change is our ‘mindset’. Instead of feeling victimised, consider assuming responsibility in whichever way you can. What steps can you take to make things easier? A talk with the boss? Coffee with colleagues? Extra research on a project? Take that responsibility, do the work. You’ll have true power not when responsibility is given, but when it is taken. So, be that solution-bringer.

2 Introspect: What is it exactly that you don’t like about your job? What can you do about it? If nothing, then adjust your mindset and do what you must. Nothing lasts forever. Don’t make things worse for yourself.

3Look for the positive: What is positive about your job? Your salary? The perks? What else? List it out, be grateful for it. Shift your focus to the good part. Gratitude promotes positive thinking that attracts good energy.

4Upgrade your skills: Learning new skills will improve your employability and boost your morale. Invest in your training or get your employers to fund it. Connect with professionals who inspire you; attend seminars and meetups; meet like-minded people — it will give you a fresh perspective and a change of pace.

5Surround yourself with the good stuff: Physically keep your work surroundings clean and cheerful. Place pictures of your loved ones at your desk, or favourite quotes. Keep a vision board (if you have privacy), and other objects like a small plant or little things that spark joy and lift your mood. Also spend more time around positive, happy people.

6Mantra: Have a personal mantra to keep you going. Something like Dory’s “Just keep swimming” or my favourite one from Game of Thrones “Not today!” always peps me up.

7Self-care: Look after yourself, so you don’t face burnout. Meet friends, watch a movie, walk on the beach, attend a meditation class, or join yoga. Practise deep breathing, and have a relaxing bedtime ritual so that you heal and recuperate from a heavy day while you sleep. Refuel yourself so that tomorrow is a better day! You are more than just your job, know that.

8 Consider volunteering: When you put your skills towards helping someone, you will feel a higher sense of purpose. Get involved in something you really enjoy, that benefits others. The experience can do wonders for your morale.

9 Stay away from gossip: Don’t get sucked into office politics, and stay away from those who always have news/views about others. Stay far away from the constant complainers and those who keep threatening to quit their jobs (And definitely don’t be one).

10 Plan: If you honestly don’t see yourself working here for long, plan your exit. Corinne Mills, author of Career Coach, says, “Brush up your CV and LinkedIn profile, start networking and contact agencies. Maybe an opportunity will come up which is too good to miss.”

She also suggests expressing your entrepreneurial spirit by starting a business in your spare time. “This might be an online retail site, a part-time franchise opportunity, or providing services like tutoring or translation. Perhaps you can run this alongside your main job until it’s bringing in enough revenue to quit your day job?”

It’s easy to feel stuck in a rut when you hate your job. But the more opportunities you see and care to create for yourself, the more positive and motivated you will feel.

