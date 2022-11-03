How to align with your purpose: Find what's natural for you

By Anjaan Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 7:42 PM

If you feel your life is lacklustre and you are feeling numb, then perhaps all you need is to find your dharma. You might have monetary success, but no satisfaction. You might have 1,000 friends on Instagram, but still feel lonely. You might have a great career, but still feel incomplete. If you are experiencing disharmony with who you are, this can create distress in life. You might chase momentary highs to distract yourself, to escape the void you might be feeling.

The yogic texts describe dharma as the eternal and inherent nature of reality, a sort of cosmic law underlying behaviour and social order. The concept can be difficult to grasp as there is no single-word English translation — but a close meaning could be ‘the right way of living’. A way to feel completely alive. On an individual level, it can mean your own personal mission or life purpose. A monkey cannot be expected to fly, a fish cannot be expected to climb a tree and a bird cannot be expected to swim. Your path in life is set by universal laws, your disposition is pre-determined and progress happens when you live in alignment with this path to create your purpose based on it.

The yogic texts say that all beings should accept their purpose for order and harmony to exist in the world. If you can follow your life’s purpose, then you are pursuing your truest calling and serving other beings by playing your true role and adding value.

There is an optimum way for each person to carry out their life in order to serve others and themselves. It closely relates to the concepts of duty and service, and is a fundamental principle of yoga.

Practical steps to find your purpose

To find your purpose, you have to realise that it’s not something outside of you but rather something you are naturally disposed to. You were born with your purpose — you might have just forgotten it.

1. Experiment: Try different things in your life to find what really makes you come alive. Get over the indoctrination that you are meant to do only one thing and you will eventually find out what naturally comes to you. Ask yourself ‘what are the natural gifts I was born with, and how can I offer them to others?’

2. Write it down: Write down your interests, even if you think they are random. Write down what interests you. Also write down the different roles or jobs you’ve had. Look for patterns between your interests and the roles that you have been engaged in. This will indicate your natural disposition.

3. Chart your victories: Have a deep look at the obstacles you’ve overcome and you will get a clue as to what your purpose is. These are things you can then share with others and add value to their lives. Obstacles can include relationship issues, health issues, divorce, loss of job, feelings of uncertainty or any other difficulties. Ask friends and family what they think you’re naturally good at and where you shine brightest.

Easy way to practise your purpose

One meaning of purpose is simply being in this moment. This does not mean laziness or complacency. Being in the moment, is recognising the true nature of the mind, then being present and having a sensation of emptiness, and then having a sense of clarity for inspired actions. To have a sense of humbleness and personal radicle honesty is very important to find your purpose. This is when meditation, mindfulness and introspection becomes key.

Set your goal

When you are aligned with your purpose, you will know. Everything will be in a state of flow. When you feel an appealing pull towards something, give it a chance. There will be so many synchronicities that make everything just fall in place. Our quest as humans is to find our true nature and our natural disposition. And then to put in inspired action to create value for the world we live in.

