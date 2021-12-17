5 steps to self-regulate and change your 2021 patterns

Change your old ways in 2022

By Anjaan Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 4:29 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 4:51 AM

If I was to offer only one lesson to my students and clients, it would be: “Constant self-regulation”. This is described in the Yogic Texts as Samadhana. Samatva roughly means equanimity and Damah could mean self-control or self-restraint. These are forms of mental training that Yogis use to overcome the illusion of the physical world. Together they can form Samadhana or constant concentration or to contemplate oneness. This gives your mind the ability to control your senses and therefore, your reaction to external stimuli. To achieve this, here are some practical steps that you can take.

Five practical steps to Samadhana

Today, quantum physics tells us everything is energy and if you can be conscious of your choices, your vibrational frequency can match that of universal growth. Here are five steps you can take to self-regulate and change your 2021 patterns.

Step 1: Moving in gratitude

Gratitude positively affects your frequency; this is a habit you should incorporate right now into your life. The Yogic ideology of Krutagyata (thankfulness or gratitude) needs to be practiced daily. You can start by being thankful for everything you take for granted. In 2022 make it a point to even find gratitude in your challenges. Dig deeper into your experiences and figure out how they have helped shape you into the person you are today.

Step 2: Regulate our thoughts and words

Every thought you have and word you speak emits a frequency. Taking control of this aspect can make you less stressed and better equipped to solve your problems.

The simple practice of observing your thoughts without judgement will give you tremendous power. Consider why you are having negative thoughts and what made you lose control of your mind. Taking an objective look at your thoughts will help you make sense of them without creating negative emotions.

In 2022, make it a practice to eliminate the habit of complaining and speaking or thinking ill of others. Take responsibility for all the choices of your life. The trick is to always stick to objective, concrete facts and write down your troubling thoughts, and read them back to yourself.

Step 3: Pay attention to your media consumption

The songs you listen to, the articles you read, the Instagram posts you like, the Netflix shows you watch — all contribute to your state of being. Choose wisely and pay attention to what you consume.

Self-awareness is key. Snap out of mindless scrolling and question yourself. Are you passively observing, actively posting, or purposefully connecting? Do you get the information you need or the entertainment you want and then log off or are you scrolling just to kill time?

Step 4: Choose your company with discernment

People around you have a direct influence on your frequency. You probably already know that if you are with cheerful people, you will enter into this vibration, but if you surround yourself with grouchy and pessimistic folks, they will surely lower your vibrational frequency.

Science today supports this — a study published in Psychological Science reports that when people are running low on self-control, they seek out self-disciplined people to boost their willpower. Strong-willed friends can help increase your self-control. If you struggle to resist temptation, surround yourself with people who have a high degree of self-discipline.

Whether you’re tempted to skip that workout at the gym, or you’re considering blowing this month’s budget, a friend with high self-regulation can motivate you to maintain healthy habits.

Step 5: Make enjoyment part of your life

The Yogic ideology of Uparati (which roughly translates to quietism) means enjoying anything that you do — even if it is a small task. This is the practice of having enthusiasm in all your actions. When there is a lack of interest, there can be dejectedness and this is a vibration you don’t want.

For 2022, aim to do everything you do wholeheartedly, finding joy and taking total interest in it. Replace small talk with deep conversation. Unplug with meditation or self-enquiry. Start to enjoy the small things and find excitement in what could be mundane. I wish you an exuberant new year.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Connect with Anjaan across social media @MeditateWithAnjaan