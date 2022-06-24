Metaverse: MetaDecrypt Web3 Summit to be held at Museum of the Future

The knowledge event is the first of its kind, and is for anyone who wants to learn more

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 8:00 AM

MetaDecrypt is hosting a Web 3.0 summit in Dubai for the first time ever, in the iconic Museum of the Future. The summit is for "people who love crypto, live crypto, and want to learn crypto".

The summit is open to 350 people and is a knowledge event aimed at connecting the world to catch the next wave of technological advancements and shift coming to the World Wide Web.

The 2-day educational summit will be held on July 2 and 3. It is for anyone who

1. Wants to understand how to launch, buy, build, work in crypto, blockchain, NFT, gaming, and finance space in the Web3 ecosystem.

2. Is an influencer, looking to make a career in Web3 and metaverse.

3. Is a developer, and wishes to work in Web3 and blockchain.

4. Is a gamer, who wishes to learn how to play and earn.

5. Wants to network with investors and raise funding for their projects.

6. Wants to invest in startups and Web3 projects.

7. Cares about the creator economy and being a part of the decentralized ownership economy.

For the first time, Web2 influencers and creators will meet and enter the Web3 space with multiple projects at this scale.

The summit will be the first of its kind to hold Web3.0 master classes that cover Digital Assets and it’s future, the future of mining, Creator's Economy, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), GameFi, Metaverse, and the regulations surrounding Web 3.0 space.

The MetaDecrypt Summit comes at a time when Dubai has launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The strategy aims to increase the contribution of the metaverse sector to the emirate’s economy to $4 billion by 2030, 1 per cent of the emirate's GDP, and add 42,000 virtual jobs.

Richa Patil, Founder and CEO of MetaDecrypt, a leading Metaverse and Blockchain development company, and the organizer of MetaDecrypt states, “We are very pleased to be launching the first Web 3.0 Summit in Dubai given the great strides that the emirate and the UAE has taken when it comes to spearheading the crypto economy, blockchain and the metaverse. We aim to assist the UAE in achieving this aim by educating and growing the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its knowledge base. The MetaDecrypt Summit brings forth the sharpest minds, experts and players in this sphere and we invite all to participate. I am looking forward to seeing you all on July 2-3, 2022.”

The MetaDecrypt Web 3.0 Summit - Dubai 2022 brings together professionals, builders, creators, and dreamers of the Metaverse and the entire blockchain ecosystem, from exchanges to traders/investors, to adopters and developers.

The event will spark discussions around the growth and adoption of Web3 technologies in the UAE with Fireside chats and panel discussions.

Speakers include prominent names in the field and many celebrity guests.

MetaDecrypt is also highlighting the role of women in the metaverse with speakers such as Leila Hurstel, Founder of AllStarsWomen NFT, Maia Zennie, Amna Usman Chaudhry, Christina Nguyen & more.

MetaDecrypt will host a unique startup pitch competition for Web 3.0 projects and the GameFi space in partnership with Buidlers Tribe in the presence of Venture Capitalists from across the globe.

Tickets can be booked on https://bit.ly/3zEFvBD. All UAE residents get a 35 per cent discount on the tickets by using the code DXB2022.

