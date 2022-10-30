UAE weather: Temperatures decrease, mist forms over coastal areas

It will be humid by night and Monday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 6:30 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Some low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. Temperatures will decrease, especially over the internal areas.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high of 34°C and a low of 23°C.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.