Winter in UAE: Dubai Police urge motorists to reduce speed during foggy conditions

Residents should be aware of changing weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:23 PM

Dubai Police urges road users to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and reduce speeds while driving during fog and unstable weather conditions.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said motorists should always be aware of changing road-weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe.

Drivers are encouraged to take time before their journey to review weather forecasts and reports through accredited media and competent authorities in the country to avoid dangerous traffic accidents.

Maj Gen Al Mazroui urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions. He also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes.

"Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It's also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves," Al Mazroui added.

The Director of Dubai Traffic Police further noted that the traffic patrols would intensify their presence on the outer roads to alert drivers to reduce speeds and to prevent vehicles from parking dangerously on the shoulders of the road. He added that the patrols would also divert heavy vehicle traffic to its designated lay-bys during foggy weather to prevent traffic accidents.

ALSO READ: