Watch: Thunderstorms hit UAE; police issue unstable weather alert

Videos show torrential downpours, thunder in certain areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 8:12 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 10:05 PM

Authorities in the UAE have urged residents in Al Ain to exercise caution while driving as rainy weather was reported in parts of the city on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted, “Due to unstable weather conditions across Al Ain City, citizens and residents are urged to drive with caution.”

The notification also warned drivers to adhere to safety instructions and speed limits and to follow official weather forecasts for the latest updates to protect public safety.

A few parts of Al Ain city, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman experienced rainy weather on Friday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Rainy convective clouds formed in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region and Dubai – Al Ain Road, and heavy showers were reported.

