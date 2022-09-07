Watch: Summer rains hit parts of UAE as motorists splash through water pools

Temperature will reach 43°C
Some parts of the UAE witnessed heavy summer showers on Wednesday evening. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy rains over Al Foah, while it drizzled in Khatm Al Shiklah and Al Reef in Al Ain.
Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre has posted several videos of rains in the country.
There has also been a slight decrease in temperatures. The Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) recorded 45.6°C at 14:30 UAE time.
The NCM has issued safety measures to be followed during extreme weather conditions and be vigilant while driving on wet roads.
