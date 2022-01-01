Watch: Stunning lightning displays over Umm Al Quwain skies as thunderstorms lash UAE

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general.
A new video shows dramatic cracks of lightning over the skies of Umm Al Quwain as heavy thunderstorms lash the country.
The video, posted by Umm Al Quwain News, comes as the UAE saw a deluge of rain starting on New Year's Eve. Residents woke up on the first day of 2022 to wet, cloudy weather.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain overnight and early morning, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).
NCM's tweets suggested that the recent showers around the country were bought on by the ongoing cloud seeding programme.
Number of locations and key highways in Dubai and other parts of the country experienced waterlogging following the downpour, as teams from emergency and municipal services swung into action to remove water accumulations.
Meanwhile, the authorities have urged motorists to drive with caution on the roads due to hazardous weather conditions.
