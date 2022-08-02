UAE weather alert: Heavy rains hit parts of the country; authorities issue fresh warning

Authority urges residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, strong winds are expected

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 5:43 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 12:37 AM

The UAE’s weather department issued an alert on Tuesday and warned residents of hazardous weather as heavy rains hit several parts of the country, including Saa, Malaqit area in Al Ain.

In a fresh warning, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged people to be cautious and take utmost care and to avoid valleys, landslides, and flooded areas.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on the public to keep away from Saa valley flows and any other watersheds in Al Ain City. The authority urged everyone to be cautious, to follow instructions and safety guidelines.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) warned motorists to be cautious and drive carefully on slippery roads. Drivers have been asked to stay away from valleys and dams as several parts of the UAE witness heavy to moderate rainfall.

New videos tweeted by Storm Centre show moderate rains in Umm Ghafa, in Al Ain and several areas in the Al Dhafra region.

The NCM issued an orange and yellow alert for rains in some areas. Orange alert signifies that hazardous weather events are expected, and residents are required to comply with advice issued by the authorities.

After a devastating flooding in the country last week, NCM is urging residents to take precautions in case of heavy rains.

The weather forecast chances of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas extending over some internal and the southern regions, associated with rainfall and fresh winds and strong at times with a speed of 55 km/hr, causing blowing dust and sand.

Earlier in the day, Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be careful due to rains in some areas and weather conditions. The authority urged motorists to abide by the variable speed limits displayed on the electronic sign boards. Speed limits in the capital are automatically reduced to 80kmph on some roads during adverse weather conditions.