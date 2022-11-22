Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE on Tuesday morning

Videos circulating on social media show roads in parts of the country, particularly on the eastern coast, flooded with rainwater

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 7:21 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 8:39 AM

People in the UAE felt the pure joy that only comes from dancing in the rain this morning. As parts of the country experience rainfall, residents are taking to social media to document their joy. One heartwarming video shows two men skipping along a road, arms linked and waving umbrellas.

Videos circulating on social media show roads in parts of the country flooded with rainwater. Twitter handle @Storm_centre posted clips from the eastern coast.

The water appears to be inches deep on the roads in areas such as Khorfakkan.

On Tuesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE issued yellow and orange alerts for rain for the first time this winter. Yellow alerts mean that people should be "on the lookout" when going outdoors. Orange alerts signify that hazardous weather events are expected, and that people should follow the advice given by authorities.

ALSO READ: