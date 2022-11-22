Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE on Tuesday morning

Humidity is set to reach 80% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust, especially over the sea
People in the UAE felt the pure joy that only comes from dancing in the rain this morning. As parts of the country experience rainfall, residents are taking to social media to document their joy. One heartwarming video shows two men skipping along a road, arms linked and waving umbrellas.
Videos circulating on social media show roads in parts of the country flooded with rainwater. Twitter handle @Storm_centre posted clips from the eastern coast.
The water appears to be inches deep on the roads in areas such as Khorfakkan.
On Tuesday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE issued yellow and orange alerts for rain for the first time this winter. Yellow alerts mean that people should be "on the lookout" when going outdoors. Orange alerts signify that hazardous weather events are expected, and that people should follow the advice given by authorities.
Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 18ºC
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
There is a chance of convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon which may lead to precipitation
The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers
Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust; the sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai