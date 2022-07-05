Watch: Heavy rains, hail lash parts of UAE; authorities issue safety warnings

The day will be hot and fair in general
Weather1 week ago
Authorities in the UAE on Tuesday cautioned residents and motorists about unstable weather conditions as parts of the country witnessed hail and rainstorms.
UAE's weather department reported heavy rains and strong winds over some Eastern areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology posted a video of a rain-drenched Al Ain desert on its social media. Al Hili, Masakin, Al Shikla areas in Al Ain are some of areas are experiencing a heavy downpour.
All the posts by the department have the hashtag #cloud_seeding, suggesting that the authorities have been using the rain enhancement technique in the country. It is likely why the country is experiencing heavy rains in peak summer.
The temperatures recorded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are 35ºC and 37ºC, respectively.
The Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be cautious and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Motorists have also been warned to watch out for debris and flying objects in high-speed winds.
Weather monitoring handle Storm_ae posted a video on Instagram of rain and hail lashing the Eastern part of the county.
The day will be hot and fair in general
Weather1 week ago
Some clouds may appear over the mountains by today afternoon
Weather1 week ago
The day will also be partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Highest temperature recorded on Thursday was 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
Authorities urge drivers not to get distracted by taking videos on their phone
Weather1 week ago
Skies to be dusty to partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Humid by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago
The day will be hot and fair in general
Weather2 weeks ago