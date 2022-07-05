Watch: Heavy rains, hail lash parts of UAE; authorities issue safety warnings

Police urge motorists to exercise caution due to unstable weather

Photo: NCMS

By Web Desk Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 4:40 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 5:03 PM

Authorities in the UAE on Tuesday cautioned residents and motorists about unstable weather conditions as parts of the country witnessed hail and rainstorms.

UAE's weather department reported heavy rains and strong winds over some Eastern areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology posted a video of a rain-drenched Al Ain desert on its social media. Al Hili, Masakin, Al Shikla areas in Al Ain are some of areas are experiencing a heavy downpour.

All the posts by the department have the hashtag #cloud_seeding, suggesting that the authorities have been using the rain enhancement technique in the country. It is likely why the country is experiencing heavy rains in peak summer.

The temperatures recorded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are 35ºC and 37ºC, respectively.

The Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to be cautious and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Motorists have also been warned to watch out for debris and flying objects in high-speed winds.

Weather monitoring handle Storm_ae posted a video on Instagram of rain and hail lashing the Eastern part of the county.