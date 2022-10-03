Watch: Heavy rains, hail hit Dubai’s Al Qudra Lakes

Authorities have issued an alert warning of poor visibility caused by rains and high-speed winds

Photo: NCMS_media/Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 6:19 PM

Heavy rains and hail have hits parts of the UAE, including Dubai. Although the country has been receiving plenty of icy showers recently, they don’t often reach the city.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains over Dubai’s Al Qudra Lake on Monday. Part of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Qudra features a network of manmade lakes.

The authority also reported showers over Emirates Road (Dubai stretch), parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

The NCM has issued an alert, warning of poor visibility caused by rains and high-speed winds.

Over the past few weeks, parts of the UAE have been receiving heavy rain and hail. Videos posted online last month and in August show residents scoop up ice pellets.

The UAE transitioned into the fall season last month, and temperatures have dipped significantly. The mercury will fall further throughout this month.

The NCM said in its monthly climate report that October would see a “significant decrease” in temperatures and “rapid changes in weather conditions.”

