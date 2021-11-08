Videos: Massive sandstorm in Dubai; heavy rains, hail in some parts of UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a code orange dust storm alert for Dubai and surrounding areas.

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 1:53 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

A massive sandstorm affected visibility in Dubai on Monday, November 8, even as heavy rains and hail lashed some parts of the UAE.

A video taken by Khaleej Times journalist Rahul Gajjar shows how the storm blew sand on to the Expo 2020 road on the day:

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code orange dust storm alert for Dubai and surrounding areas. This code warns residents to be prepared for hazardous weather events and to comply with “advice issued by the authorities”.

The alert is on till 5pm today:

The NCM has also reported heavy rains with Hail over Fujairah’s Murbad. It tweeted a video of hail lashing the area:

Social media handle Storm_Center tweeted a video of a resident playing with ice:

Heavy rains have been reported in Masafi as well.

Meanwhile, the NCM has warned residents to be cautious when venturing out in the Eastern areas, as heavy rains are expected.