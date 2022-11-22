UAE weather: Yellow, orange alerts issued for rain; temperature to drop to 24°C

Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation
The weather in the UAE will be cloudy and rainy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, will form over the eastern and northern parts of the country.
Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for rain. Yellow alerts mean that people should be "on the lookout" when going outdoors. Orange alerts signify that hazardous weather events are expected, and that people should follow the advice given by authorities.
Temperatures are set to reach 31°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and both emirates will see low temperature of 24°C.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in general. Conditions may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am, as fog blankets the nation
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 18ºC
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
There is a chance of convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon which may lead to precipitation
The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers
Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust; the sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The country will transition into winter by the end of this month, cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days