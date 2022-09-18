UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as rain clouds may form over some areas

It will be humid by night and Monday morning
A yellow weather alert has been issued in the UAE as convective cloud formations could form over some Eastern areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology has advised residents in the area to be on the lookout if they go for outdoor activities due chance of convective cloud formations. These formations are associated with rainfall and fresh winds.
Winds could reach speeds of 40 km/hr, causing blowing dust.
The alert is in place 3pm to 8pm on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
It will be humid by night and Monday morning
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
Temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Light to moderate wind is expected
Authorities urge motorists to follow safety measures during extreme weather conditions
Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent
Light to moderate winds are expected