UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as rain clouds may form over some areas

The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 4:58 PM

A yellow weather alert has been issued in the UAE as convective cloud formations could form over some Eastern areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology has advised residents in the area to be on the lookout if they go for outdoor activities due chance of convective cloud formations. These formations are associated with rainfall and fresh winds.

Winds could reach speeds of 40 km/hr, causing blowing dust.

The alert is in place 3pm to 8pm on Sunday.

ALSO READ: