UAE weather: Windy, dusty day ahead

Skies to be fair in general

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 6:45 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 6:53 AM

UAE residents can expect a windy and dusty day ahead on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust.

Skies will be fair in general and hazy at times, especially eastward.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

