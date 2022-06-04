UAE weather: Windy, dusty day ahead

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a windy and dusty day ahead on Saturday.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust.
Skies will be fair in general and hazy at times, especially eastward.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Code red alert issued for dust for several parts of UAE
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will be as high as 40ºC, today
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
Weather1 week ago
Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather2 weeks ago
Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather2 weeks ago
Wave height will reach 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather2 weeks ago