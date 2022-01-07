UAE weather to be cloudy, humid over coming days

The NCM also predicts chances of fog formations

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 9:18 AM

According to forecasters, the UAE will experience cloudy and humid weather with chances of fog formation over the coming days.

In a report issued on Friday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy. Low clouds will increase over the East Coast, the sea, and some Western coastal areas.

“There will be moderate Northwesterly winds westward, and Easterly to Northeasterly over East and North of the country, freshening especially westward, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr,” said the NCM.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be rough on Friday, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea. Saturday will see slight to moderate waters in the Arabian Gulf and slight waters in the Oman Sea.

The weather on Sunday will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas – fair to partly cloudy – low cloud will appear over some coastal areas.

The wind will be slight to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

According to the NCM, Monday and Tuesday will be humid by morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward – fair to partly cloudy. “Expect slight to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea,” said the forecasters.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com