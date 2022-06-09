UAE weather: Temperatures to touch 49°C in some areas

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be hot and fair during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Some low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. The country will experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust during daytime.
In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will reach a high of 46ºC, and Dubai's temperature is likely to touch 45ºC.
Southern areas of Gasyoura and Al Quaa will see the mercury rise to 49ºC.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 48.6°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 15:00 UAE Local Time.
