UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 43ºC, light winds to blow

There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon
The day will be fair in general and dusty at times during the day, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds, eastward, by afternoon.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 43ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western coastal areas, humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon
This is the second such sighting in under 10 days; last week, residents recorded what looked like a small tornado swirling above the ground
This month has seen the relative humidity increase slightly as compared to August; conditions in the last few days have been foggy as a result
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Chance of some convective raincloud formations eastward and southward by Wednesday afternoon; light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Drivers urged to exercise caution and follow traffic speed limit
Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits