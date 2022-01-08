UAE weather: Temperatures to increase slightly, cloudy day ahead

Drivers urged to keep sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road
Temperatures will increase slightly on Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the amount of low clouds will increase over the sea and some western coastal areas.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some areas with a probability of mist formation. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times westward.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
