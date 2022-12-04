UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 14ºC in the country

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, low clouds will appear over some Northern and Eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
A fog alert has been issued by authorities. There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2.30am to 9am, today.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Northern and Eastern areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 32ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
