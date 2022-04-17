UAE weather: Temperatures to drop in parts of the country on Sunday

The overall weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Sunday with a drop in temperatures in parts of the country, according to the National Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially eastward and southward.
Temperatures expected to decrease gradually, especially in coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the daytime.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The overall weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy.
Weather2 weeks ago
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas
Weather2 weeks ago
Seas to remain slight
Weather2 weeks ago
Humid by night and Friday morning
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures will tend to increase gradually.
Weather2 weeks ago